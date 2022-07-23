Actor Siddharth Jadhav's New Look In Multi-Coloured Print Shirt Is A Hit Among Fans

Siddharth Jadhav is a well-known face of Marathi cinema. He has garnered huge fame and following through his years of talented performers. He has been making headlines for his upcoming movie De Dhakka 2, which is set to hit theatres on August 5.

The actor is also quite active on social media and often shares updates about his life with his fans. He recently shared his new look with fans.

The actor is rocking a multi-coloured print shirt with stylish sunglasses. He can be seen posing candidly in a beautiful green environment. Fans were quick to appreciate the actor.

Jadhav previously featured in the horror-comedy Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki, with Thrigun and Poojitha Ponnada. The picture was released in theatres in April. It was a refreshing horror-comedy story, as well as a well-crafted drama with tense parts. Manjrekar’s most recent directorial effort was the Marathi film Panghrun, which was released earlier this year, in February.

His next role is going to be in De Dhakka 2. According to the teaser, the narrative centres around an Indian businessman, Makrand Anaspure, taking his family members - Siddharth Jadhav, Shivaji Satam, Medha Manjrekar, and Saksham Kulkarni - on a journey in England. De Dhakka 2 is billed as a family film that would keep the audience engaged.

Mahesh Manjrekar unveiled the much-anticipated trailer, which provided us with a preview of the drama and fun ride that the film will be. It also revealed the many characters who lend gravity to the picture, piquing viewers’ interest.

The first chapter of De Dhakka, directed by Sudesh Manjrekar and Atul Kale, was released 14 years ago. De Dhakka 2 is riding high on the success of the first film. After making fans go crazy with the teaser, the filmmakers kept the buzz going with the release of new posters for the film.

