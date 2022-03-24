Actor Simbu's Car Runs Over Pavement Dweller; T Rajendar's Driver Arrested: Report

In a shocking turn of events, a car registered under Tamil actor Silambarasan aka Simbu’s name mowed over a 70-year-old pavement dweller in Chennai. The accident reportedly took place on March 18 but the video of the incident did the rounds of the internet on Wednesday. Several local news outlets shed light on the events. According to reports, the car was an Innova and T Rajendar’s driver was handling the wheel while he was in the car.

According to DT Next, the incident took place on Friday night when the pavement dweller, identified as Munusamy, was crawling across the Elango Salai-Poes Road junction. In the CCTV video that has surfaced online, the deceased was seen seated in the middle of the road when the Innova car ran over him. The car driver reportedly fled the spot.

Munusamy was rushed to the hospital and died. He reportedly suffered injuries on his head, hip, and legs. He had already suffered injuries in his leg. It is reported that Munusamy was involved in drainage blockage clearing when the manhole cover fell on his leg, wounding his leg. It was due to the injury that he was crawling.

According to a Times of India report, Rajendar reportedly got down 10 meters away from the accident spot and called for an ambulance to help Munusamy. He also apparently asked his driver, identified as Selvam, to accompany the victim to the hospital.

The Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing police had previously registered a case under section 337 (causing hurt to a person by doing any act rashly and negligently) and 279 (rash driving in public). The case was then altered, adding a 304 (A) (death caused due to negligent driving). The driver has been arrested.

“We have preserved the CCTV camera footage showing the accident for our future reference," a senior police officer informed the newspaper. Meanwhile, Simbu’s office reacted to the clip of the accident going viral and said that miscreants were attempting to spread malicious information about the incident to tarnish his image.

