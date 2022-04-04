Actor-Singer Rahul Sipligunj Among 150 Detained By Police in Raid at Hyderabad Hotel

The Hyderabad Police raided a pub in the posh Radisson Blu Hotel at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad and caught 150 people partying beyond the stipulated time in violation of rules. The raid was carried out in the wee hours of Sunday.

Among the 150 detainees, Tollywood actor Naga Babu’s daughter, actor Niharika Konidela, singer and winner of the third session of Big Boss Telugu reality show Rahul Sipligunj, daughter of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Chairman and A.P.’s former DGP (HoPF) Gautam Sawang and Guntur MP Galla Jayadev’s son were also present.

In the raid conducted at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the officials recovered drugs such as cocaine and weed from the premises of the pub.

Officials of the Task Force, led by Officer on Special Duty P. Radha Kishan Rao, confirmed that Ms Konidela, Mr Sipligunj, Mr Sawang’s daughter, Mr Jayadev’s son, and children of many noted personalities were present at the pub and were detained.

Meanwhile, Rahul Sipliganj, reacting strongly to the police’s action, said he had nothing to do with the drugs affair. “I went to a friend’s birthday party, and I did not take drugs, and had no habit of taking drugs. I didn’t even know what the actual drugs were."

“The police should talk to the owner of the pub if he/she is operating well past midnight, what is the point of bothering us by calling us like this?" Rahul asked.

Meanwhile, Naga Babu also criticised the police.

