Actor-Singer Sreenath Bhasi Free To Work After Kerala Film Producers Association Lifts Ban

The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has uplifted the ban against actor-singer Sreenath Bhasi. The actor can continue to work in the Malayalam industry. The ban was imposed after Bhasi allegedly abused and harassed a female news anchor during an interview on an online channel. The anchor has now withdrawn the case registered against him at Maradu police station on September 21, after Bhasi apologised for his deeds.

Sreenath Bhasi was promoting his recent film Chattambi when the event took place. On social media, a video of the interview is going viral. In the viral video, Sreenath could be seen getting agitated by a few questions.

Sreenath wanted to avoid being asked by one of the anchors to rank his co-stars. He was heard asking whether he can leave, as the anchor repeated the same questions. The actor then pleaded with the host to quit interrogating him with pointless queries. The crew said that Sreenath verbally harassed them after the camera was switched off. The female anchors of the organisation were allegedly insulted, according to the YouTube channel’s staff.

Such controversies related to the actor aren’t new. Chattambi’s production team had previously claimed that Sreenath was to blame for a three-month delay in its filming. In fact, the Chattambi team issued an apology for his actions following the filming.

Sreenath Bhasi was also named in an alleged case of cheating. Officials from Cabinet Sports City filed the complaint. Sreenath allegedly took an advance payment to attend a pre-scheduled inauguration event, according to the complaint. Officials from Cabinet Sports claimed that the sale totalled Rs. 6 lakh according to the contract. Sreenath received a Rs 4 lakh advance, but he failed to show up for the official inauguration event on time.

