Actor SJ Suryah Completes Dubbing For Cibi Chakaravarthi's Don

Post Maanaadu success, actor SJ Suryah is coming out with debutante director Cibi Chakaravarthi’s Tamil film Don. The new film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The cast and crew of the film have recently completed the shooting for the film and now the post-production work is going on.

Actor SJ Suryah has just finished dubbing for his scenes in the film. Director Cibi Chakaravarthi, shared the information in a tweet.

Cibi tweeted, “#DON Dubbing Done for @iam_SJSuryah sir. It was a pleasure working with you sir."

The director also shared a photo with the actor. Both are seen sitting in the studio and posing for the photo.

Meanwhile, responding to Chakaravarthi’s post, Suryah replied that he enjoyed every day during the shooting and dubbing of the film.

“Same here sir @Dir_Cibi sir …. Enjoyed every day of my shoot and dubbing too. Your high sensibility is your great quality. Thanks for the cute warm entertaining opportunity. Sharing with the prince @Siva_Kartikeyan, sir and producer @KalaiArasu_ sir too," the tweet read.

The film is bankrolled by Lyca Production in association with Sivakarthikeyan’s production house, SK Productions. Anirudh is composing the music for the film. The film is expected to hit the screens in February 2022. The romantic comedy is said to be based on a college backdrop.

Despite his acting prowess in the Goddess film, it was the Maanaadu that made Suryah a big star in Tamil film industry. Suryah played the protagonist role of Dhanushkodi in the film. The actor received huge applause for his on-screen performance and acting skills.

