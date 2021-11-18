Actor Sneha Chavan Accuses Husband Aniket Vishwasrao of Domestic Abuse

Sneha Chavan, the wife of Marathi actor Aniket Vishwasrao, has filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of assault and domestic violence. An FIR has been registered with the Alankar Police Station in Pune.

Sneha alleged that Aniket was constantly trying to prevent her from rising to prominence in the world of cinema. She alleged that he even tried to strangle her. Sneha also accused her father-in-law Chandrakant and mother-in-law Aditi of abetting the abuse against her.

Aniket Vishwasrao and actor Sneha Chavan got married in 2018. According to Sneha, Aniket started mentally abusing her shortly after they got married. He also used to insult her in front of guests at their house. He was extremely insecure about her popularity and made sure that she would not get more popular than him. He also used to deride and belittle her at every given opportunity. He allegedly beat her up very often and even tried to strangle her once, Sneha alleged.

Aniket Vishwasrao is a resident of Mumbai. He and his family are currently staying at the Vishwasrao Residency in Dahisar, Mumbai. According to the complaint, his residence is where all the incidents took place.

Sneha has accused Aniket of harassing her between December 2018 and February 2, 2021. This news has indeed come as a shocker to all their fans, considering that the couple seemed lovey-dovey and harmonious not too long ago. In July last year, the duo had adopted a dog and Aniket posted a picture from his Instagram account. In the picture, he is all smiles with Sneha and telling fans that they have adopted the dog and named her Illie.

Aniket Vishwasrao has played extremely important roles in movies such as No Entry, Danger, Poster Girl, Ball Baby Ball, Poster Boys and many more.

