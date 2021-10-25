Actor Sonalee Kulkarni's Cute Post For Husband on Their First Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Indian women by observing a fast for their husband’s long and healthy life. This year, the festival was celebrated on October 24. Many celebrities also celebrate Karwa Chauth. For Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, it was her first Karwa Chauth after marriage. On this special occasion, the actor shared a cute post for her husband. Sharing a beautiful picture of herself with her husband, she wrote that she can’t wait to meet Navroba after two months.

Advertisement

She further said that although the two are not fasting or celebrating but are hoping to be together on their first Karwa Chauth. She said that she reached Dubai from Mumbai and she was sure that her husband would visit with the moon at night. Tagging her husband, the actor also wrote see you soon. Sonalee has started this beautiful new chapter of her life this year itself. She got married to Kunal Benodekar on May 7. It was a simple wedding, which happened in a temple in Dubai. After this, the couple went to the Maldives for a vacation. The actor shared a number of fun and romantic pictures from their trip.

Sonalee lives in Mumbai because of her work and has gone to Dubai to meet her husband. Apart from her work in the Marathi industry, the actor also knows how to stay in touch with her fans through her social media handle. Fans, too, remain curious about the next project of their favourite actor.

Recently, the actor has been posting some fitness-related pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Since Karwa Chauth is a very special festival, many actors post pictures of their celebration on social media on this day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.