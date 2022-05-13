Actor Sonalee Kulkarni's Henna Picture Goes Viral

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni never misses an opportunity to wow her Insta family with her sartorial choices. Last week, the actor celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her beau Kunal Benodekar. She is spending all her time with hubby Kunal and making beautiful memories in Mexico.

Now, the picture of her henna, which she posted on her Instagram stories, is going viral. The henna on her hand looked beautiful.

Last week, the actor celebrated her first wedding anniversary. To make it a bit more special, she married Kunal again, but this time in London. She posted a picture with the caption, “Due to covid-19, we had to cancel our wedding thrice and postponed it twice. On May 7, 2021, I decided to do a court marriage because I was stuck in Dubai."

“Our parents and family members could not travel so they witnessed it through zoom calls. In the hope when things will improve next, we’ll all come together and celebrate."

Further, she added, “This year, on our first wedding anniversary, we got married with the families, as planned, in a completely ceremonial way, in a traditional Marathi way. Everything was so dreamy." She also added that she will soon be sharing everything with her fans.

Now, the diva is flaunting her curves in Mexico. Recently, she posted a few pictures from her honeymoon diaries where she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Fans could not resist showering tons of love on her Instagram post, which received over 40,000 likes within just 12 hours. She is wearing a bikini along with a beautifully printed sarong in the picture. She has accessorised her look with a huge hat and glasses.

On the work front, Sonalee was last seen in Prime Video’s original series Bestseller. It was directed by Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Siddharth Malhotra. It started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 18, 2022.

