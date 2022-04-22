Actor Soori's Fraud Case Against Vishnu Vishal’s Father Transferred To Criminal Division

The rift between once close friends, actor Soori and Vishnu Vishal, is not just out in the open but has also reached the court now. Soori has filed a case of fraud in the Chennai High Court against Vishal’s father, former DGP Ramesh Kudawala, and producer Anbuvel Rajan.

In 2020, Soori filed a complaint against the two, accusing them of defrauding him of Rs. 2.70 crores. Following his plea, stating that no action had been taken on his complaint yet, the court decided to transfer the case to the Chennai Central Criminal Division. The court has also ordered the crime division to complete the case within six months.

The investigation is underway. According to police, Soori has appeared twice at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office in lieu of the case. Apart from this, police also revealed that the actor answered more than 100 questions related to his case.

The case, which was first registered in 2020, has been re-registered by the Central Criminal Division. The crime branch police have filed a case against retired DGP Ramesh Kudawala and producer Anbu Velrajan under sections 406 trust fraud and 420 money laundering. The crime branch has also decided to send summons to the accused in person and conduct a further investigation after that.

In 2020, Soori accused Vishal’s father and producer of taking money from him and assuring to provide him land equivalent to the amount. Apart from this, he also accused them of not paying his fee of Rs. 40 lakh for the 2015 film Veera Dheera Sooran. After the news came out, Vishal issued a public statement calling the allegations false.

Vishal’s father is a renowned personality in the South. He has served as a high-ranking police officer in Tamil Nadu. He has also been the recipient of the President’s Police Medal for his distinguished services for the year 2013. After serving in various posts like Additional Director-General of Police, Director, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, he retired as a DGP rank officer.

