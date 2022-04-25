Actor Sreeleela Looks Stunning in This Sleeveless Silver Top. Check Pics

Actor Sreeleela recently shared on her Instagram handle some pictures wherein she looked stunning in her silver top. Her fans went crazy and the pictures went viral on the internet. Sreeleela is wearing a gorgeous sleeveless silver top. She paired the outfit with a beautiful maangtika.

Her hair and makeup were on point and she looked stunning in the outfit. Along with the post, she asked her fans, “Guess the song". Soon, comments started pouring in, one of the fans commented, “Beautiful smile mam". Some of her fans guessed the song, “Madhura nagarilo song picture" and others followed the trend. The photos were loved by her fans. And the post received 123,483 k likes on Instagram.

Sreeleela has always kept her fans amazed with her outstanding fashion sense. A few days ago, she posted another picture on her Instagram handle in which she is wearing a red and black checked shirt. She paired it with a thin black choker and minimal makeup which perfectly completed her look. She looked every bit gorgeous. Her fans loved her picture. The photo got 181,041.

Sreeleela made her debut in 2019 with the film Kiss. This was a Kannada language romantic comedy, directed by A.P Arjun and produced by V. Ravi Kumar. The film completed a 100-day theatrical run and became a commercial hit at the box office. For this film, Sreeleela won South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Female Debut Kannada.

Sreeleela is currently shooting for an upcoming Telugu action film Dhamaka. The film has been written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Abhishek Aggarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. The movie features Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film will be released this year.

