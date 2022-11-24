Actor Sudigali Sudheer Receives Adulation From Director Tammareddy Bharadwaj 

Sudigali Sudheer-starrer Telugu romantic action drama Gaalodu hit the theatres on November 18 and despite mixed reviews, emerged as a hit. According to reports, Gaalodu has earned more than Rs 5 crore at the box office worldwide. Recently, a success bash was organised to celebrate the moment. Veteran director Tammareddy Bharadwaj also attended this party and appreciated Sudheer for his efforts.

Tammareddy reminisced a dialogue from Gaalodu which means that luck will favour only those who dare to face all the hardships of life. According to the Alajadi director, this dialogue is a reflection of Sudheer’s life where he had to struggle before achieving success as the lead actor.

Tammareddy said further that Sudheer was very subtle in acting which made him strike a chord with the audience. The Pachani Samsaram director said that Sudheer should try acting in more films like Gaalodu. In addition to Sudheer, Tammareddy congratulated everyone associated with Gaalodu. He signed off by saying that director RajaSekar Reddy Pulicharla has created something really interesting in Gaalodu which has appealed to the masses. That’s why this film is receiving an amazing response in cinema halls as well. He added that despite not being mounted on a big budget, RajaSekar Reddy Pulicharla’s film is a crowd-puller.

Tammareddy’s opinion finds relevance in the fact that Gaalodu is all set to become 3rd consecutive Telugu hit after Yashoda and Masooda. Here is the box office collection of Gaalodu for the past 5 days:-

Gaalodu Box Office Collection Area-wise (5 days):

Nizam (Rs 2.04 Cr gross)

Ceded (Rs 69L)

Andhra (Rs 2.72 Cr)

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Box Office: 5.45 Cr Gross (2.97 Cr shares)

Gaalodu revolves around the life of Raju (Sudheer), a carefree man, who escapes to Hyderabad after fighting with the son of a local leader. He falls in love with Shukla (Gehna Sippy), a girl from a rich household. What happens after Shukla reciprocates his emotions forms the core theme of Gaalodu.

