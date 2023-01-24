Actor Sumeet Raghvan Posts Selfie In Newly Inaugurated Mumbai Metro, Says 'I'm Like A Child In...'

Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actor Sumeet Raghvan is the latest celeb to travel in the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, officially inaugurated two new metro lines - line 2A (from Dahisar to Andheri West D.N. Nagar) and line 7 (from Dahisar East to Andheri East). Calling the new development for better connectivity in the city “the best gift for Mumbaikars,” Sumeet Raghvan posted a few photos and videos from his journey in new Mumbai Metro. The actor also expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis for improving the city’s infrastructure.

On Twitter, Sumeet wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya…I am like a child in a toy store [laughing emojis]. Boss, this is the best gift for Mumbaikars.. [heart icons] Thank you, Devendra Fadnavis #MetroManDevendra #MumbaiMetroZindabaad."

Till now, Sumeet Raghvan’s post has received over nineteen thousand likes and nine million views. Many of his fans commented on his post. One said, “Considering how vocal you always are about the city's issues and how vocal you were in your support for the Mumbai Metro, this tweet of yours is extra special!” while another wrote, “Love the smile on your face.. This metro means a lot to Mumbaikars… Thanks to all the people who made this dream come true.” Some also compared it with the Delhi Metro which is considered as the most well-constructed metro line in India.

Take a look at Sumeet Raghvan’s tweet here:

Sumeet Raghvan is quite famous for portraying the role of Sahil Sarabhai in the famous television series Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai. He was also seen playing the lead in the second season of Wagle Ki Duniya.

Often on social media, Sumeet Raghvan shares glimpses of his personal life. His posts comprise pictures and videos of his family and his pet pooch.

Last year, he thrilled his fans by sharing this major blast from the past. It is from Sumeet’s school days. Sharing the black and white photo, he wrote, “Hahaha, I always wanted to be on the stage.. That too centrestaga. Circa 1979-80 I guess. Any classmates here who could share some more info about this picture. #CKHS. #ChemburKarnatakHighSchool.”

Sumeet Raghvan has also played vital roles in many Marathi and Hindi movies.

