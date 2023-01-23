Actor Sunil On Board For Vishal-starrer Mark Antony; Character Poster Revealed

Telugu actor Sunil has been roped in back-to-back Tamil films of late. After Jailer, the actor is now on board for Vishal and SJ Suryah’s next, Mark Antony. The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran and is touted to be an action entertainer. Vishal shared a poster on Twitter featuring the actor, which read: “Welcome on Board". Sunil can be seen in a rugged avatar. “Delighted to welcome Sunil Gaaru on board for Mark Antony," the caption read.

Vishal is said to be seen in the role of a gangster in this out-and-out action film. Speaking with ETimes during the project’s announcement, the director said that the backdrop of the film is a particular period in Madras, and Vishal’s character is based on a real-life gangster from those times. “The story is actually set in the 1960s. That was when the gangster culture originated in Madras. Until then, if someone was plotting to kill another person, they would bring in people from Burma or Mumbai. But in the 60s, people who were here encouraged the growth of rowdy gangs, leading to it becoming a culture here," he added.

Recently, Sun Pictures unveiled the look of Sunil’s character in Rajinikanth’s Jailer. In the poster, the actor is seen in Keikogi, a traditional costume worn while training in martial arts. The makers have kept under wraps whether Sunil is essaying a serious or comedic role in the film.

The Nelson Dilip Kumar directorial release date has been postponed, as the filming of Jailer is not finished yet due to prominent actors’ busy schedules. The makers are now planning to release the film on August 11 this year.

Sunil started his journey in the entertainment industry as a comedian in Telugu films and essayed the lead roles in films like Andala Ramudu and SS Rajamouli’s comic caper Maryada Ramanna. He has also played a negative role in the 2020 film Colour Photo and then Allu Arjun starrer pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise.

