Actor Surabhi Hande to Play Lead in New Series 'Aboli' on StarPravah

The audience has loved Marathi actor Surabhi Hande since her “Jai Malhar" days when she was seen playing the role of Mhalsa. Surabhi had also played the role of Saptashrungi Devi in the series ‘Gatha Navanathanchi’.

Surabhi’s role of Mhalsa in the legendary series ‘Jai Malhar’ was much applauded and made her a household name. The actor will now be appearing in a new television series, “Aboli", which airs from November 23 on StarPravah. The series will be based on the struggles of a girl named Aboli.

Besides Surabhi, Indian film actor Sachit Patil is all set to return to the small screen with the same series. He will be seen in the role of the inspector in the upcoming series. For now, only two names from the upcoming series have been reported.

While informing about his new role in “Aboli" Patil said, “Once again I am eager to work in the series, to work with a channel like Star is a moment of pleasure for me. I will be working for the first time with Star. I watch all the series carefully. I love everything from the quality of the writing to the acting and directing of the actors."

“I wanted to be a part of this family for a long time. In this series, I am going to play the role of Inspector Ankush. I played the role of a police inspector in my debut film. Now I will be wearing the khaki uniform again in Aboli," he added.

Several Marathi actors who were earlier seen on the big screens are working on the small screen now. The long list includes Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana, Behere, Mukta Barve, Umesh Kamat.

