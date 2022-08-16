Actor Suriya Donates Rs 25 Lakh Towards Nadigar Sangam Building Construction

Kollywood star Suriya recently made headlines for his impressive victory at the National Awards in the Best Actor category for Soorarai Pottru. His most recent project was his own production Viruman, a family drama which stars his brother Karthi and Aditi Shankar. Since its August 12 premiere, the Muthiah directorial has raked in Rs 26 crore at the box office. Suriya, who is known for his humanitarian side, has now decided to allocate part of the profits of the movie to a good cause.

According to reports, Suriya has donated Rs 25 lakh from the proceeds of Viruman to the construction of the Nadigar Sangam. On August 14, the Jai Bhim actor and his brother Karthi attended Nadigar Sangam’s 6th Executive Committee meeting. It was there that Suriya declared his intention to donate Rs 25 lakh towards the construction of a new building that had long been overdue.

Along with Viruman co-producer Rajsekarpandian, he then handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the president of Sangam Nasser. Karunas, Poochi Murugan and Sachu among other actors and executives attended the meeting.

Suriya was also felicitated by Nadigar Sangam for taking home the Best Actor award at the 68th National Awards. Suriya was honoured by the club’s officers, and president Nasser presented him with a souvenir.

Soorarai Pottru bagged five awards at the 68th National Awards- Best Actor (Suriya), Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali), Best Feature Film (Sudha Kongara), Best Screenplay (Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair) and Best Background Score (GV Prakash Kumar).

Suriya has a several projects, including Vaadivaasal, Vanangaan, and an untitled movie with director Siva. He is also likely to sign a new project with Sudha Kongara.

