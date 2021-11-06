Actor Suriya Gets Emotional as He Pays Tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar in Bangalore

Popular Tamil actor Suriya paid tribute to Kannada filmstar Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bengaluru on November 5. Suriya flew to Bengaluru to meet Puneeth’s family and then visited the Kanteerava Studios with Puneeth’s brother Shivarajkumar to pay his respects to the late actor. The Kannada star was laid to rest with full state honours at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru on October 31.

The actor became emotional and started crying while paying his tribute. The video of the same are being circulated on social media by Puneeth’s fans. The Jai Bhim fame actor also conveyed his condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother Shivarajkumar and other family members.

Suriya addressed the media after paying tribute and recalled the fond memories and his friendship with Puneeth Rajkumar. Suriya stated that their families were very close and he is not able to accept the demise of the actor. While bursting into tears, the actor said that he will always live in their hearts.

Along with Suriya, Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, Producers Rajasekar Pandian and SR Prabhu also attended the memorial to pay respect to the late Kannada star.

His sudden demise came as a shock to many across the country. A few days back actors Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi have also flown to Bangalore to pay tribute to the Power Star. According to media reports, at the Kanteerava Studio, more than 10 lakh people paid last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar on October 31.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after a heart attack on October 29. The late actor was just 46 years old and is survived by his wife, Ashwini Revanth and two daughters, Drithi and Vandhitha.

