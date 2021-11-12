Actor Suyash Tilak Shares Picture of 'New Friends' He Met on Recent Shoot

Marathi actor Suyash Tilak recently tied the knot with Ayushi Bhave. Their wedding pictures had fans gushing over them and wishing them all the best in life. Suyash has now shared pictures of his cute little “new friends" that he met on a shoot recently.

These ‘new friends’ are none other than two cute little puppies Suyash adopted recently. He has shared pictures of the pups on his Instagram, captioning it, “New friends on new shooting location". Here is the picture:

Suyash Tilak is a dog lover and often shares pictures with his beloved little canine pet on social media. Even at his wedding, Suyash had shared photos with his dog. He shared photos of two different puppies, who are extremely cute and are seen licking the actor’s face.

Suyash is a busy man, who got back to his shooting schedule, right after his wedding. However, he managed to take time from his busy routine and to take his wife for a dev darshan. He shared pictures of the dev darshan on his social media. The pictures had garnered a lot of love and warm comments from his fans.

Suyash has an impressive resume, having featured in numerous television shows such as Ka re Durava, Pudcha Paaul, and the recently-concluded Shubhmangal Online. His next project after Subhmangal is not yet known. His fans are eagerly awaiting his next announcement on the work front.

