Actor Tamannah to Star Opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in 'Bholaa Shanakar'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been cast as the female lead opposite megastar Chiranjeevi for his upcoming film “Bholaa Shankar". Directed by Mehr Ramesh, the film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film “Vedalam".

An official announcement regarding the same is expected soon from the makers of the film. Besides Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role. Bhola Shankar will be the second film wherein Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah will be seen together. This comes after their last collaboration in Narasimha Reddy’s directorial Sye Raa (2019).

Reports say that the megastar was impressed with Tamannaah’s acting and expressed his interest to work with her again.

According to media reports, the muhurat date is November 11, while the shooting will begin on the 15th of the same month.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has several films in the pipeline. The actor has signed GodFather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit movie Lucifer. The political action thriller is directed by Mohan Raja. The film will not be the exact copy of the Malayalam film and various changes have been made by the makers.

The shooting for the film is currently underway in Ooty. S. S Thaman is the music director for the remake. Leading Malayalam star Biju Menon will also be seen playing an important role in the film.

The actor will also be seen in Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya. The makers have already completed more than 90 percent of the shooting. If all goes as planned, the film will be released next year on May 13.

Reportedly, Ram Charan will also be seen playing a 30-minute-long character in Acharya. He will portray the role of a former Naxalite in the film, which is one of the major highlights. Pooja Hegde has been cast opposite him. Kajal Aggarwal stars as the female lead in the film.

Moreover, Regina Cassandra will also make a special appearance in one of the songs of the film.

The film is being co-produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Konidela Productions and Matney Entertainment. Manisharma is providing the music. The film is set to release worldwide on February 4, 2021.

