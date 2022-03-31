Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi Asks Fans To Give Caption To His Photo, Gets These Answers

Popular Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi recently shared on Instagram a post wherein he asked his fans to suggest a caption. The post features Vaibhav in a sweatshirt posing sideways. “Captions please," the actor wrote alongside the photo.

Vaibhav’s fans were up for the task and the comment section was full of suggestions by fans. “Candid pictures are the most beautiful as they reveal the real you," a fan commented. “Let your outfit speak for itself," wrote another. “Solitude with attitude" read another comment. " Chocolate boy on the avenue," remarked a fan.

Someone wrote, “Wow.. let me digest this first… baad mein caption sochenge."

A follower suggested an old classical Hindi song for the caption. She wrote, “Chala Jata hun kisi ke dhun mai badalte kal ke tarane liye."

Vaibhav is known for his roles in Marathi films like Shortcut, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, and Cheater. He made his acting debut with the Marathi film Fakta Ladh Mhan. The film was released in 2011. Fakta Ladh Mhan is notable for being one of the costliest Marathi films.

Vaibhav Tatwawadi debuted as the lead actor in Santosh Manjrekar’s film Surajya. Hunterrr, which was released in 2015, marked his debut in Bollywood. Vaibhav essayed a supporting role in the film. Hunterrr featured Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte, and Sai Tamhankar in lead roles.

Vaibhav then went on to act in films like Bajirao Mastani, Lipstick Under my Burkha, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Recently, Vaibhav Tatwawadi’s movie Pondicherry was released in theatres.

Pondicherry is the first film in India to be shot completely on a smartphone and screened in cinemas.

The film is directed by Sachin Kundalkar and has Milind Jog’s camerawork. Pondicherry stars Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatvwadi, Amrita Khanvilkar, Neena Kulkarni, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Gaurav Ghatanekar alongside Vaibhav Tatwawadi.

