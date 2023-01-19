Actor Vijay Antony Stable After Accident On Pichakkaran 2 Sets in Malaysia

Tamil actor-music director Vijay Antony was injured on the sets of his upcoming film Pichaikkaran 2 while shooting action scenes in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur. He was later rushed to the hospital, and while his fans have been worried for him, film producer Dhananjayan has now issued an update stating that there was nothing to worry about Antony’s health and added that the Salim actor was now stable.

Dhananjayan tweeted, “Been checking since morning with the team there & family members. @vijayantony was injured while shooting for #Pichaikkaran2 at #Lankavi . He is now stable & recovering. His family is flying tonight to be with him. #VijayAntony is a strong man & praying for his speedy recovery."

He further tweeted, “Happy to share that @vijayantony is fast recovering from the accident injury. He is under observation at the hospital at #Langkawi & his family has reached and is with him. They will take a call to bring him to Chennai soon. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery & back in action."

Earlier on January 16, film director CS Amudhan had also updated the fans and said, “Guys I’ve spoken to his nearest circle & @vijayantony is well, he will be back soon with shooting & his many cryptic tweets! Come back strong Nanba..this year is ours!"

According to reports, the accident on sets of Pichaikkaran 2 occurred when Vijay Antony was sailing a water boat and after losing control, it collided with another boat carrying the cameraman and crew.

Vijay is working on the sequel to Sasi’s much-loved and popular Tamil drama Pichaikkaran. Among those who appear in the film are John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh and Yogi Babu. In addition to directing, Vijay is also producing and composing music for the film.

