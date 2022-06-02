Actor Vijay Babu Appears Before Kerala Police Again After 9 Hours of Questioning in Rape Case

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu has once again appeared before the Kerala police in an alleged rape case. The actor arrived at Ernakulam south police station today at 9 am for further interrogation.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court granted him interim pre-arrest bail. The court will hear his anticipatory bail plea later in the day. There are two cases registered against Babu. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Police on Wednesday interrogated Babu for nine hours in the sexual assault case registered against him. The actor returned to Kerala on Wednesday from Dubai, a day after the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest. Babu briefly spoke to reporters at the Cochin International Airport and said he will fully cooperate with the police in its investigation into the case.

He also expressed his thanks to his family, friends and others who stood by him and supported him amidst the allegations against him. The high court on Tuesday had asked the police and the immigration department not to arrest Babu when he arrives here.

While directing the actor to appear before the police after his arrival, the court said he was not to be arrested till June 2, the next date of hearing of his anticipatory bail plea.

In his plea, Babu has alleged that the rape case has been filed against him to blackmail him. He has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the victim’s identity through a Facebook live session.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.