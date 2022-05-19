Actor Vijay Meets Telangana CM In Hyderabad, KCR Calls It 'Courtesy Call'

Thalapathy Vijay met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on May 18, Wednesday. The Chief Minister described it as a courtesy call, and the actor was honoured with a shawl. Director Vamshi Paidipally also met the CM and now their pictures have surfaced all over the internet.

Recently, Vijay was seen in the movie Beast along with Pooja Hegde. The film failed to impress the audience and critics and made an average box office collection. While Vijay’s acting was appreciated, the Nelson Dilip Kumar directorial had a weak screenplay.

Now, after a month of its release, the film is available for streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix and Sun Next. Vijay plays a spy in the film, which revolves around a mall hijacking.

On May 10, the official account of Netflix India South tweeted, “If someone asks you what time it is, you say it’s time for Jolly-O-Gymkhana! Beast is now streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! #BeastOnNetflix."

Now, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Earlier, a few reports claimed that the film was scheduled for Diwali this year but now the film will hit theatres on Pongal next year. However, now the makers have announced the new release date for Vijay’s much-awaited movie. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The shooting of the movie, which started last month, is currently underway in Hyderabad.

This is not the first time these actors are collaborating. Earlier, Vijay and Prakash worked together on multiple projects such as Wanted Baghi, Ghilli, Villu, etc. Vijay and Sarath Kumar will work together for the first time in this film.

The star cast also includes senior actors Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Srikanth, Sangeetha, Jaya Sudha, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Shan, and so on in the supporting roles.

