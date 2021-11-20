Actor Vikram Gokhale Defends His Decision To Support Kangana Ranaut's ‘Bheek’ Remark

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has defended his statement supporting actress Kangana Ranaut’s remarks ‘bheek’ remark over India’s Independence. Gokhale, on Friday, clarified that he had not given any ‘insulting remarks’ against Indian freedom fighters. He said that he has the right to support Kangana’s comment as an Indian citizen.

Earlier, on November 14, Gokhale supported Kangana’s controversial statement. On the same day, producer Nilesh Navalakha announced that he will no longer work with the veteran actor. Kangana Ranaut at an event of a TV channel had said that India got ‘bheek’ (alms) in 1947 and the ‘real azadi’ was attained in 2014.

Now, Gokhale has defended his support to Kangana and said that he does not know Kangana and has never worked with her.

“However, I was unfairly targeted after I supported her statement. Let me make it clear, I have said nothing about the freedom fighters," said Gokhale while speaking to the media in Mumbai on Friday.

According to Gokhale, it is an insult to the revolutionaries to say that our freedom was attained without shedding any blood. He said that many freedom fighters were killed and hanged while fighting for India’s independence.

Meanwhile, the veteran Marathi actor also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena should come together for the “sake of the nation." He also said that he would personally speak to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the formation of the Sena-BJP coalition government in the state.

