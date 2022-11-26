Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 Live Updates: Veteran Actor Passes Away Due to Multi Organ Failure, Akshay Kumar Remembers Bhool Bhulaiyaa Co-star

Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 Live Updates: Film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a Pune hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune earlier this month following health complications.

“We are saddened to announce that Gokhale passed away today at the hospital due to multi organ failure. Our deep condolences,” the hospital said in a statement.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

Gokhale was admitted to the ICU of the Pune hospital after his health deteriorated. His condition was said to be “critical” and he was on a ventilator. Late on Wednesday night, social media was abuzz with speculation about the actor’s death, but his family or the doctors treating him had not issued any official statement.

On Thursday, his family refuted news reports of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale, confirmed that the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor was “still alive”. On Friday, the hospital issued a statement that he was showing signs of improvement. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on Saturday.

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Agneepath” (1990), “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007), “Natsamrat” (2015) and “Mission Mangal” (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film “Godavari”.

