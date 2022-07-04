Actor Vishal Gets Injured While Shooting For Climax of His Next Laththi

Actor Vishal has sustained injuries while shooting for the climax of his upcoming film Laththi, directed by A. Vinoth Kumar. As a result, the makers have for now halted the shooting of the film. The movie will hit the theatres on August 12 ahead of Independence Day. The crew is in Chennai to shoot for the last 20 minutes of the film.

Doctors have examined Vishal’s condition and said there was no fracture. The actor is receiving physio treatment for better and quick recovery. The climax scene had a fighting sequence wherein Vishal is surrounded by 100 raiders. As per the script, these raiders would attack Vishal’s character. During the filming of the scene, Vishal got a real blow in his leg. He unexpectedly fell down and was not able to stand up because of a leg injury.

Advertisement

The evening shoot was cancelled because of his condition. Earlier, the actor got injured when they were shooting a stunt scene in Hyderabad.

The crew was filming in a dilapidated building where the actor suffered multiple hairline fractures. Due to this, the shooting of the movie was stopped for a few days. Meanwhile, the actor travelled to Kerala for treatment. He remained in Hyderabad for three weeks and joined thereafter.

The poster of the movie Laththi has been shared by the actor on his Twitter handle. He captioned the post “Get ready to witness #Laththi in theatres worldwide from # August 12th, 2022. Stay tuned for my Chapter Of #Enmity." Have a look at the post.

Advertisement

The poster reveals it all. Vishal appears with an intense look. It is an action-packed movie, which will be dubbed in 5 languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Vishal, Sunaina, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, RNR Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi are also part of the movie.

In his career, actor Vishal has appeared as a police officer in many movies. However, this role is different, for he is performing the role of a constable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.