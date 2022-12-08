Actor Vishal’s Tamil Film Laththi Receives U/A Certificate From Censor Board: Report

After Veerame Vaagai Soodum, actor Vishal is all set to take the big screen by storm with the upcoming film Laththi. The 45-year-old actor has carved a niche for himself in Tamil cinema with his performance in popular films like Chellamae, Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Avan Ivan, Thupparivaalan, and Irumbu Thirai, to name a few. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Laththi, directed by Vinod Kumar.

According to the latest buzz surrounding Laththi, it has been reported that the Vishal-starrer has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. The film will hit the theatres on December 22. Laththi is touted to be an action thriller. Besides Tamil, it will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages this Christmas.

Advertisement

In addition to Vishal, Laththi features Sunaina and Prabhu in the lead roles. The film was initially expected to hit the theatres on August 12, but its release date was postponed to September 15 due to production delays. Laththi also missed its second release date due to unknown reasons and is finally set to open in cinemas on December 22.

Ahead of the film’s release, its first single, titled Dating Devils-Tho Dating, was released on Vishal’s YouTube channel in October this year. The track is sung and composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, along with co-singer Prudhvi Chandra.

Vishal will be seen essaying the role of a cop, S Muruganantham, in Laththi. The film’s dialogues are written by Pon Parthiepan while its music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This Vinod Kumar directorial also marks the 12th collaboration between Yuvan and Vishal. Laththi is produced by Ramana and Nandaa.

Read all the Latest Movies News here