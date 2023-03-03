Actor and producer Vishnu Manchu is currently making headlines with his latest post on social media. The actor got emotional after his daughters Ariaana and Viviana’s surprise video on his wedding anniversary. Vishnu Manchu and his wife Viranica Reddy celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary recently. Their daughters Ariaana and Viviana made a cute video for their parents on this occasion.

The video was given to their parents as their anniversary present. The clip shares all the special moments related to Vishnu and Viranica wedding till now. Along with the video, Ariaana and Viviana lent their voice for the background song of the clip.

The actor has tweeted this video on his official Twitter handle and penned an emotional note. Vishnu wrote, “I started crying towards the end of the song. Thank you my darling Ariaana and Viviana, my little mommies. This has made my day and I will never forget this surprise gift for Viranica and me."

Take a look at the video:

Seeing the clip, celebs and fans all showered good wishes for the actor and compliments for the little ones in the comment box. Actress Genelia Deshmukh commented, “Wow Vishnu the girls are so precious." While one of his fans commented “So Cuteeee." Many others showered red heart emojis.

It is known that earlier Ariaana and Viviana sang a song in Vishnu Manchu’s last film Ginna. The songs sung by them were like professional singers and received immense love from the viewers.

Two days back, on the occasion of his anniversary, Vishnu Manchu dropped an adorable wish for his wife. In the still, the couple is seen twinning in white attire. Vishnu Manchu wore a white kurta which he teamed up with a white dhoti with golden borders and his wife looked beautiful in a white embroidered saree. The duo were seen holding their hands as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the beautiful photo the actor wrote, “The only person I am more scared of, more than my dad is Viranica I love you to the moon and back. Happy anniversary."

Look at the post:

On the professional front, Vishnu Manchu was last seen in the action comedy film Ginna. The movie was directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and written by G Nageswara Reddy and Kona Venkat. It was produced by Mohan Babu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The movie revolved around the backdrop of a small town and four childhood friends led by Ginna who runs a tent house for his livelihood. The film also starred Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone, Vennela Kishore and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles.

