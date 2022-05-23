Actor Vishnu Manchu Trolled For Sharing Throwback Pic With Genelia D’ Souza

We have seen celebrities being trolled for no reason at all, haven’t we? They have been targeted for the most innocuous posts. Recently, actor Vishnu Manchu shared a throwback picture with Genelia D’Souza from the 2007 hit film Dhee.

The actor also shared a current picture with her, writing that nothing had changed since they met. Vishnu ended the note by saying that they share a powerful bond. However, an internet user targeted Vishnu for his post.

The user took a dig at his acting career and said that nothing has changed like his stardom.

Apart from acting, another user asked him to concentrate on the responsibility given by the Telugu Film Industry workers. This user was talking about Vishnu’s responsibility as Movie Artists Association president. The user said that Vishnu has done little work compared to what he had promised.

Many others were also angry with Vishnu for doing little after heading Movie Artists Association president. This user criticised Vishnu for not doing enough work after becoming Movie Artists Association’s president.

Vishnu’s voters are also being ridiculed for showing their trust in him for the Movie Artists Association president post.

The only source of respite amid these harsh tweets was Genelia’s reply. Genelia wrote that it is always fun meeting Vishnu. She completed the tweet feeling 2006 all over again after meeting him.

A user replied to Genelia that the only reason Vishnu remembered her was the film Dhee.

Despite these harsh reviews, Vishnu is concentrating on his film Bhakta Kanappa, which is in the pre-production stage.

