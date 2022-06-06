Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan Gets Injured While Shooting For His Next Vedikettu

Malayalam actor-screenwriter Vishnu Unnikrishnan got injured on Wednesday while filming for his upcoming film. During the shooting of the film, he sustained some minor burns on both his hands. The actor is currently hospitalised and has shared a photo with his friends and fans who are worried about his health.

Advertisement

Posting a picture from the hospital bed, Vishnu shared an update on his health. In the photo, we can see white bandages on both hands of the actor. Keeping up the courage, he told his fans that he didn’t need any plastic surgery and has only got some minor burns which will be cured over time. He also mentioned in his post that several rumours are doing the rounds on the internet but not everything is true.

He shared the photo, especially for the people who have called him and his family to know about his condition. He further revealed that during the shooting of his directorial debut, Vedikettu, hot oil from the chandelier fell on his hands and caused a burn. However, he is now fine and has been recommended rest for a few days.

The actor also informed his fans that he will resume shooting the film after he has recovered properly. As soon as the post went on the internet, users started pouring well-being messages for the actor. Actors Siju Wilson, Vinay Fort, Manju Pillai, Malavika, Adil Ibrahim, and Sanusha Santhosh among others wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Vedikettu is the directorial venture of Vishnu and Bibin George. Both have worked on various films together and joined hands for their directorial debut. The duo has written scripts and dialogues for various films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and Oru Yamandan Prema Katha. After the injury of Vishnu, the film shooting has been put on hold for some time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.