Actors Ali, Posani Krishna Murali to Get Plum Posts in YSR Congress?

Rumour has it that the YSR government in Andhra Pradesh is planning for Ali, a prominent Telugu actor, either a Rajya Sabha seat or some other important post. The actor has, however, said that he has no idea about these rumours. Ali had joined YSR Congress just before the last elections.

Ali said that he had received a call from the party office after the meeting, but he refused to divulge any further details. However, there’s speculation that he will be allotted a prominent post within the party.

Reports also say that if Ali is not allotted a Rajya Sabha seat, he could be the chairmanship of the Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board. Ali had recently met the Chief Minister as part of a delegation comprising Tollywood’s prominent actors. Issues like the ticket pricing and allotment of space for production houses were addressed by the chief minister in the meeting.

There are also murmurs that Posani Krishna Murali may also get a post. Posani had last year criticised Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, who had targetted the YSR government over the ticket pricing issue.

Posani is known to be a staunch YSR supporter. He lambasted Pawan, saying that the Power Star doesn’t have the stature to speak against the chief minister.

Among a whole host of other things, CM Reddy had suggested that at least 20% of Telugu films be made in Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister said that Andhra Pradesh has a lot of potential for shooting locations, suggesting Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Kurnool, where the infrastructure for the film industry can be developed.

