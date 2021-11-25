Actors Gouri Kishan, Anagha Paired as Lesbian Couple in Tamil Music Video Magizhini

Actors Gouri Kishan and Anagha are seen as Bharathanatyam dancers in a new music video titled, Magizhini, showing a lesbian couple’s love story. The music video was uploaded on November 22 on the Saregama Tamil Youtube channel. It has garnered over 2.1 million views so far.

Govind Vasantha has given music to the video, Madhan Karky penned lyrics and it was shot under the direction of VG Balasubramanian. Filmmaker Pa Ranjith has also appreciated the makers of the music video and termed it “Art of Love".

Advertisement

In the description of the song, Saregama Tamil wrote, “Nobody chooses who they should fall in love with and none should be blamed for the ones they are in love with… This Song explores the fact that Love has been the same natural human emotion over the ages, no matter whoever is willing to fall in it."

According to Saregama, Magizhini is the first LGBT song in Tamil music.

In the music video, Magizhini, Anagha is seen as a student who has recently shifted to Chennai. Gouri is being confronted by her parents after her father finds that she is a lesbian.

Advertisement

They are paired with each other in a Bharatanatyam practice session during which they begin to feel for each other. Later, Anagha tells her mother that she is a lesbian while Gouri is asked to leave her house by her father. The video features their struggle to convince their parents and society.

The makers said that through such videos they are aiming to create more awareness about the struggles of lesbian couples and initiate discussions about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.