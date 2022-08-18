Actors Have The Luxury to Not Worry About Box Office Figures, Says Tabu

Box office collections were a major subject in the business soon after theatres reopened following the pandemic-induced theatre shutdown. The prospects of Bollywood have not been great since the pandemic While many high-profile movies struggled to make money, Tabu’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. However, the performer prefers to ignore the game of figures at the box office.

Talking to a media portal recently, she said, “I don’t give it much thought. Because it is not our money that is being invested, I believe actors have the luxury of not worrying about it. Both the film’s quality and the effort we put into it should be evident. The producers are more concerned with box office results. However, it certainly does feel good when a movie does well."

Tabu has mastered the art of staying relevant throughout a career spanning more than three decades. One wondered what her position was on concepts like brand value or a movie’s box office collection.

Talking about it, the 51-year-old said, “Everyone gains in one way or another when a movie is a success. However, I am not sure how much damage it does to you if it doesn’t do well. It takes time for the cast to be affected by a movie’s success or failure. You don’t notice the effects of a project’s success or failure right away; it takes time." She believes that one unsuccessful film can never end an actor’s career and they will continue to get work if they have skills.

Tabu will soon be seen in Drishyam 2 and Bhola with Ajay Devgn. Tabu may be seen in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. However, no official information has been revealed about this yet.

