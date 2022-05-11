Actors Meenakshi Rathod-Kailash Waghmare Embrace Parenthood, Welcome Home Baby Girl

The TV industry across the country is buzzing with good news. Either actors are getting hitched or are about to and then some are embracing parenthood. Marathi actor Meenakshi Rathod, who became a household name with Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, and her husband Kailash Waghmare have been blessed with a baby girl. The proud mother shared the good news with her fans via her social media.

Instead of revealing the baby, Meenakshi shared the picture of the baby’s footprints to share the good news with everyone.

A few days ago, Meenakshi left her fans stunned, sharing a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot. Meenakshi and Kailash’s family, friends and co-actors from the industry have showered the couple with good wishes and extended blessings for the baby.

The new mother is currently on cloud nine, after embracing motherhood. Meenakshi worked until the ninth month of her pregnancy. As the actor’s delivery date came closer, she finally took a break from her shooting schedule for Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta.

Take a look at Meenakshi’s maternity photoshoot:

For the unversed, Meenakshi was essaying the role of Devki in the show. Her character has grey shades and she stars opposite Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu. As the actor took a break from the show, Bhakti Ratnaparkhi replaced her in the role of Devaki.

Earlier this year, on February 17, Meenakshi and Kailash celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, she shared an adorable snap with Kailash and also dedicated a note to him. Referring to her husband as eloquent and delicate-minded, Meenakshi said, “I love to see the many facets of your smooth mind unfold. I want to keep travelling with you till the end."

