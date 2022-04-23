Actors Milla, Divya Ganesh and Kambam Meena Meet With Car Accident

Actor Shakeela’s adopted daughter Milla, who plays Divya Ganesh in Baakiyalakshmi, and two other friends met in a car accident. They were travelling to Kumily for a shoot when they faced this accident. On the way, a lorry lost control and rammed the car from behind.

It was by sheer luck that Milla and her friends were saved. Milla clarified to her fans in a social media update that she and her friends have miraculously escaped from the accident. Milla said that she had got a tiny blood clot on her back which is being treated. Even after the accident, Milla and her friends completed her journey. They are currently busy shooting their project.

Fans of the three actresses were quite scared after the accident’s news. They had a sigh of relief after Milla’s update. Talking about Milla, she is a model and fashion designer by profession. Milla had been introduced by Shakeela in season 2 of Cooku with Comali. Milla also has a Youtube channel titled Milla Babygal. Milla shares videos related to self-care routines, food and other fashion tips on her channel.

Advertisement

Talking about Divya, Milla’s other friend involved in the accident, the actor is seen enacting Jennifer or Jenny’s role in Baakiyalakshmi. Divya has also been seen in films like Ninnu Veedani Needanu Nene, Sakka Podu Podu Raja and Mathikettan Saalai. She was also seen doing a cameo in Kee film. Divya has also been a part of the television series Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

Kambam, the third person who faced the accident, works as a supporting actress in Kannada Film Industry. Kambam is also working as a T.V presenter. She has been seen in a couple of films like Mundasupatti, NGK and Kida Poosari Maagudi. Kambam has worked as a host in a portal covering cinema-related news. Though she had appeared in minuscule roles, still her acting was much appreciated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.