Actors Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma Celebrate 1-month Wedding Anniversary in Jaisalmer

Popular television couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who had tied the knot on November 30 last year in Madhya Pradesh, recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Both the actors are playing the lead roles in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. In a recent interview, Neil Bhatt revealed a lot of things about how the couple’s lives have changed after the wedding.

In an interview with ETimes, Neil said, “To be honest, not much has changed. Both of us have been together before, so there was not much change to be seen. She has been living with me and my family for the last six months. On a lot of days, we used to return together late at night from shooting and she used to stay at my house with my family. So, we didn’t feel much of a change after getting married."

When asked about the low-key wedding celebrations, Neil said, “I am a very simple man and my family is a very simple Gujarati family. Marriage is a very sacred bond for me. I didn’t want it to seem like it was Neil the actor who was getting married. I wanted it to be simple and real. This is the reason we kept it simple"

Veteran yesteryear actor Rekha had attended the wedding reception of the couple. Speaking on it, Neil says, “Rekha Ji had been a part of our show. I requested her to attend our wedding and she immediately agreed to do so. She asked me to keep it a secret since she wanted to surprise Aishwarya."

Neil further said that he is currently getting a lot of offers from reality shows, but he doesn’t want to be a part of Bigg Boss. He also spoke of his wish to do a web series.

