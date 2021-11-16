Actors Reshma Muralidharan, Madhan Pandian Tie Wedding Knot. See Pics

Popular Tamil celebrity couple Madhan Pandian and Reshma Muralidharan have got hitched. The two, who starred in the popular Zee Tamil show Poove Poochudava, fell in love while shooting for the show and got married after being in a relationship for a long time.

Earlier this year, the duo had announced their relationship and that they were planning to get married. Abi Taylors, which started airing on Colors Tamil last July, was a great gift to the fans of the couple since they were already in a relationship before starting the show and it was their first show as a couple.

The two have shared pictures of their wedding on their Instagram account, and fans are wishing them all the best in life.

In the video, Madan is seen in a cream-coloured kurta and veshti, while Reshma is wearing silk and gold saree with gold jewellery. The video shows Madhan tying the thala or mangal sutra around Reshma’s neck as attendees shower flower petals on them. The couple is looking happy at finally being married, with Reshma’s smile being broadly visible.

The photographs and videos have been uploaded to the official Instagram accounts — reshma_muralidaran_official and madhanpandian. Before starring in TV shows, Abi Taylor and Poove, Madhan Pandian has worked in numerous TV shows and short films. While for Reshma, Poove Poochudava was her first claim to fame, Pandian has worked in many TV shows such as Kanum Kalangal Kallooriyin Kadhai, Dance Jodi dance 2.0 and Anjarai Petti.

