Actors Shobana and Kushboo Test Positive for Covid-19

Joining the long list of celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus are actors Shobana and Kushboo. The former, who is also a Bharatnatyam dancer, took to social media to inform that she has contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. Omicron is the latest variant of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and has been spreading rapidly.

Shobana’s Instagram post read, “I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat -This was only on the first day ! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly. I’m glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 percent .I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven’t done so already .I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic .."

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar, on the other hand, Tweeted, “Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose,did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs ."

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, too, tested positive recently. The novel strain, Omicron, is rapidly spreading all over the country. Over the previous weeks, health officials have witnessed a rapid growth in the number of positive cases. Many celebrities from Bollywood and television have also tested positive for the infection. A few days back, Vishal Dadlani, the music composer, and artist Kubbra Sait stated that they had contracted Covid-19.

