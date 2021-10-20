Actors Suyash Tilak, Ayushi Bhave Enjoy Haldi, Mehendi Ceremonies With Family, Friends

Popular Marathi film actor Suyash Tilak and reality TV show Marathi Dancing Queen fame Ayushi Bhave have recently shared pictures from their pre-wedding rituals that began on October 19. In the shared photographs, the couple looked extremely happy and seemed to enjoy their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies with enthusiasm.

The pictures of the pre-wedding ceremonies of the couple were shared by Marathi Entertainment channel Rajshri Marathi on their Instagram account.

Suyash is seen wearing a plain white colour kurta, whereas Ayushi chose to wear a yellow saree with golden jewellery.

The colour of their attires and the Haldi on their faces with big smiles grabbed everyone’s attention. Many congratulated them on the post and asked them to share more photos from the ceremonies. The pictures are also shared by the couple on their respective Instagram handles, wherein their family and industry friends have wished them a happy life together.

Meanwhile, a picture of their wedding card was also shared by Ayushi. And, as per the card shown, a small Mehendi ceremony was also arranged after the Haldi ceremony.

According to reports, the duo has decided to only invite close friends and relatives for their big day owing to the COVID-19 situation.

However, no wedding date has yet been revealed by the couple but as per the sources, they might tie the knot on Oct 20 or Oct 21.

Suyash got engaged with his girlfriend Ayushi on July 7. Announcing their engagement, he surprisingly shared pictures of their engagement on Ayushi’s birthday.

Talking about the couple’s work front, Ayushi Bhave is a well-known actor as well as a dancer among the Marathi masses. She is soon going to feature in films. Meanwhile, Suyash is a Marathi actor and is known for essaying the lead role of Shantanu in the Shubhamangal Online Marathi TV Show.

