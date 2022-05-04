Actors Virajas Kulkarni, Shivani Rangole Look Fabulous in These Wedding Pics

Marathi actors Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Pune on Tuesday. Photos of the duo — from pre-rituals ceremonies to the wedding day — are going viral on social media.

And, what we could see in the wedding pictures, the two looked just perfect.

Walking down the aisle with the Majha Hoshil Na actor, Shivani looked gorgeous in a red kanjeevaram bridal saree. With light and minimal makeup, an elegant touch was added to the entire look of the new bride.

Virajas wore the traditional veshti. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Virajas, sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, wrote, “Finally!"

Advertisement

Here are some photos from the pre-wedding ritual, the Mehndi ceremony of the couple.

Advertisement

The couple got engaged earlier this year on January 6. Known as the cutest couple in the Marathi entertainment industry, the newly married were dating each other for a few years now. The wedding was an intimate affair with only friends and colleagues invited to the wedding.

The two had met 10 years ago, for an English play. Being a director and writer, Viraj introduced himself as an actor in the 2018 film Hostel Days. He also worked with Mrinal Kulkarni as an assistant director for the film Rama Madhav. Virajas has also written and directed some plays, including Mickey, Fourth Building from the Left, and Bhanwar. The actor is currently directing the film Victoria, starring Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Aashay Kulkarni playing roles.

Shivani is best known for her role in popular Marathi TV shows such as Bun Maska, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Saang Too Ahess Ka, and so on.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.