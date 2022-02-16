Actress Adah Sharma Dances With Dustbin in Mini Dress, Video Goes Viral

Actress Adah Sharma’s Valentine’s Day video, in which she is seen dancing with dustbins in a mini dress, is going viral on social media. In this clip Adah was seen doing a catwalk on streets with two garbage bags. The actress can be seen posing with various garbage bins and polybags. Then she is seen making dance moves with garbage bins. Posting this video on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “The kind of Guys I’m attracted to. TAG someone who also likes these kinds of guys. Guys with a sense of humour of course who will find this video very funny."

This video of Adah has grabbed a lot of attention. Posted two days ago the clip has already received more than one lakh likes and a number of comments. While some people are enjoying the video some are also making fun of the actress. One of the users wrote, “started taking lessons how to be trashy #for you." Another user said, “BMC should thank you for free advertising". A third user commented,"Next level content."

A user also asked that where does she bring the confidence to do these things on the road?

Adah gets trolled on social media at times for her content and style. However, that definitely does not stop the bold and beautiful actress from doing what she likes. Apart from the video’s content the fans also like her style and outfit in this video. She is wearing a mini black dress with long black boots. She has completed her look with open hair and a pair of sunglasses.

Adah often remains in the news for her pictures and videos. She makes a number of entertaining videos and frequently shares those on social media. Adah was last seen with actor Vidyut Jamwal in the movie Commando 3. The actress, who has also worked in many Telugu films, was appreciated for her performance in this film.

