Actress Aditi Deshpande's Environment-Friendly Initiative Wins A Million Hearts; Know More

Star Pravah show Phulala Sugandh Maticha’s character Jiji Akka has won the hearts of the audience. Jiji Akka, whose role is played by Aditi Deshpande, has taken a green initiative on the sets of her show, Phulala Sugandh Maticha. Aditi is helping an organisation by collecting water bottles.

Aditi collects the used bottles from her sets and then the organisation takes them. Aditi is working with Green Initiative at Galli in Dadar. These bottles are then used to make fuel or beautify the gardens. She collects such bottles from her sets and then from neighbouring sets as well. She is helped by her co-stars in different sets to collect the used bottles and then donate them to the Green Initiative.

While speaking to the media Aditi said, “Nature has given us abundance. We all have taken the initiative to keep this beauty intact. This activity has been going on continuously for the last year on the sets of the serial. All the actors of the series are seen helping and striving to protect the environment.’’

Aditi is a familiar face on Marathi as well as Hindi television. She usually performs the role of mother-in-law. Fans are loving her role in the serial, Phulala Sugandh Maticha. She is daughter in law of ace actress Sulabha Deshpande. Aditi made her debut in the industry with Not All Mrs. Raut. The actress was a super hit. She was even honoured with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

The TV show Phulala Sugandh Maticha is ranked fourth on the TRP list. Phulala Sugandh Maticha narrates the story of an ambitious woman Kirti who wishes to become an IPS officer. The show is produced by Shashi and Sumeet Mittal under the banner of Shashi Sumeet productions.

