Actress Aditi Dravid Bags International Award for Bilingual Feature Ijaad

Marathi actress Aditi Vinayak Dravid, who is best known for popular Marathi serials like Mere Narya Chi Kaiko and Sundara Manamadhe Bharali, recently reached new heights as she made the country proud by winning the Best Actress Award at the Berlin Film Festival. The international award was bestowed on her for her performance in the bilingual feature film Ijaad, which was released both in English and Hindi.

In the one-character movie, Aditi plays a character named Asmi, who experienced a traumatic event as a child that is still bothering her. She ultimately decides to face it, go through the process, and come out on top. Piyush Kulkarni is the film’s director, while Muktaayan Arts and Entertainment LLP bankrolled the project.

So far, the movie has made the rounds of the film festival circuit and has been a part of over 12 national and international forums, including the 2021 Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, and the 2021 Madras Independent Film Festival.

Aditi said in an interview that it took a lot of mental effort on her part to portray the role of Asmi in Ijaad. Aditi said that it was a big challenge that she took up to carry an entire feature-length film by herself and that the movie allowed her to test herself as to how far she could push her.

“Ijaad was a clean slate experience for me. But it also gave me the liberty to react as spontaneously as I would want to react as prior referral points act as a block sometimes," Aditi told The Indian Express.

Interestingly, Aditi also played an important role in the recent National Award-winning film Goshta Eka Paithnichi.

