Actress Allari Subhashini Reveals Anchor Suma Kanakala is the Reason Why She is Healthy

Suma Kanakala, a TV presenter, actress, and producer who works predominantly in Telugu television, made a name for herself through Star Mahila, a game show for women. Suma is once again making headlines after senior actress Subhashini shared some heartwarming words for the TV host.

Allari Subhashini spoke about how Suma has been really helpful throughout her fight against cancer. She also shared some real-life incidents in their relationship. She also said that if she is healthy today, it is because of Suma.

Subhashini, also known as Allari Subhashi, got her name after she played the \role of a mother in the movie Allari. Previously, she also thanked CM KCR for his help during the treatment of her illness. Speaking to the media, she said that CM KCR extended Rs 15 lakh for her cancer treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Suma made her debut in Telugu in 1996 with the movie Kalyana Prapthirasthy, which was directed by Desari Narayana Rao. The film also featured, Brahamanandam, Sumanjali and Vamshi in pivotal roles. She later worked in many great films like Newspaper Boy, Ishtadaman, Chala Bagundi, Varsham, and Baadshah, OH! Baby and many more.

The actress made her TV debut with the anthology Amaravati Ki Kathayein. It was based on the Telugu short movie collection Amaravati Kathalu by Satyam Sankaramanchi. It was directed by Shya Benegala and the series aired on Doordarshan. Suma also appeared in other famous shows like Anveshitha, Matti Manishi, Geetanjali, House of Hungama and many more.

Suma, who is a Malayali is also fluent in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and English. She got married to actor Rajeev Kanakala back in 1999.

The fan-favourite TV hostess later featured in Jayamma Panchayathi, which was written and directed by debutant Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu. The music was composed by MM Keeravani.

