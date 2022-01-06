Actress Alya Manasa Shares Her Picture Showing Baby Bump

Popular Tamil TV drama series Raja Rani fame actress Alya Manasa has shared pictures of herself showing off her baby bump. Mom-to-be Alya is pregnant with their second child. Her husband and actor Sanjeev Karthik had earlier announced her pregnancy in October last year. Now, for the first time, she has shared her pictures in which her baby bump is visible. Her fans are wishing her good health and love to the actress.

She shared two pictures of her in a white dress. It seems that pictures are from her New Year 2022 party as she was posing for the camera in front of a decorated wall in which the ‘Happy New Year’ banner is clearly visible.

Alya, who enjoys a massive fan following of over 4 million Instagram followers, has garnered more than 86,500 likes on her pictures within 4 hours of being posted. Apart from heart emojis, her fans showered their love to her with comments like “Congratulations on your pregnancy sister," and “Wishing you good health."

The couple Sanjeev Karthik and Alya Manasa had met on the sets of Raja Rani where they fell in love and tied the wedding knot on November 16, 2019. They were playing the role of the lead couple in the serial. The reel-turned real-life couple has a daughter named Aila Syed. She was born in March 2020.

Raja Rani continued till 2019. The makers had on October 12, 2020, introduced Raja Rani 2 with actor Sidhu Sid and Alya Manasa in the lead roles.

In November there were rumours that she will be leaving Raja Rani 2, but Alya in her Instagram question-answer session said that rumours were not true and she will continue to play the lead role in the serial. She plays the role of Semba in the show.

