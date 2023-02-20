This year, Maha Shivratri was observed on February 18. Many celebrities from the film fraternity celebrated the auspicious occasion by visiting Shiv temples and offering prayers to Lord Shiva while others extended their wishes to fans through social media posts. Tollywood actress Amala Paul also delved into the spiritual activities of Maha Shivratri. The 31-year-old visited the Pura Gunung Kawi Sebatu holy shrine in Indonesia’s Bali. She dropped a slew of divine pictures on Instagram from the picturesque destination, having a dip in the spring waters there.

Amala penned a holy prayer along with the photos, seeking blessing from Lord Shiva. Her caption highlighted the four essential elements of nature aka Water, Fire, Air, and Earth. She wrote, “Grant me the power of water, to accept what I cannot change. The power of fire, energy, and courage to change the things that I can. The power of the air, for the ability to know the difference. Grant me the power of Earth, for the strength to know and walk my path. Blessed be."

In the divine pictures, Amala can be seen dressed in a scarlet-red saree. Draping it in a halter-neck fashion, the actress appeared to relish the breathtaking surrounding of the holy pond, surrounded by lush greenery and man-made, mini waterfalls, creating a greenish pool. In utmost devotion, she folded her hands to offer prayers, tilting her head back., standing inside the pool.

Amala also held a silver plate of flowers in her hands, in the following two pictures. She seemed to decorate the moss-laden stone pillars with petals. In the next couple of snaps, the Ratsasan star shared glimpses of the sacred temple, encircled with wood and bamboo cottages and small shrines. The entire premises seemed to be tucked away amidst nature, marked with lush vegetation.

The pictures did not take much time to attract the attention of social media users, who queued in the comments to drop their reactions. While one user called Amala to be “Powerful" another termed her a “Water baby." Others added numerous red heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Amala has a lineup of films in her kitty. She will next be seen in Bollywood actor-turned-director Ajay Devgan’s Bholaa, Aijaz Khan’s Dvija, and filmmaker Blessy’s upcoming Malayalam-language survival drama Aadujeevitham. As per a report by Indiaglitz, Amala might also make an appearance in some web series.

