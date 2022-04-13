Actress Amrita Rao Reveals About Her Struggle With Anxiety Over Getting Pregnant

Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have created a buzz on the internet with their YouTube channel Couple of Things - Amrita Rao I RJ Anmol. The gives a sneak peek into some adorable moments from their lives and the videos shared on the channel are getting a good response. The channel has got over one lakh subscribers. In the latest video Amrita has for the first time opened up about how she dealt with anxiety over pregnancy and how the couple battled it out together. The Vivah actress revealed that she even had an anxiety attack once.

Amrita and Anmol secretly got married in 2014 and they disclosed their marriage in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child on November 1, 2020.

In the video, Amrita said that this will be useful for people who are suffering from anxiety of getting pregnant. Anmol then humorously said that he thought of planning a baby while they were on their honeymoon in Bali but it never happened because Amrita had feared pregnancy initially. The Vivah actress said that many women advised her that pregnancy is quite a natural process but she thought otherwise. According to Amrita, the mere thought of sleeping and taking turns during pregnancy caused a lot of discomfort to her.

Anmol revealed that earlier he used to tell the actress that this phase is a part of every woman’s life but later he realised that this may not be the right way for dealing with it.

The actress confessed that one night she had suffered an anxiety attack and woke up feeling suffocated. It was followed by sleeplessness for one and a half months. The actress further described that she used to discuss this issue with her family and not Anmol as she thought it would affect him psychologically. Anmol gradually decided that the couple should go for long walks. According to him, physical activity generates a lot of hormones, which are helpful in calming down anxiety levels.

Amrita also disclosed that even while taking walks or going for long runs, she would be scared watching huge glass buildings. The actress used to get scared at the thought of how people would be working in those buildings. But, slowly and steadily, with the help of family and Anmol’s support combined with psychiatric help Amrita recovered from anxiety.

