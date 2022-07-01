Actress Amruta Deshmukh's Advice to Youth: Talk About Sexual Health Fearlessly

Marathi diva Amruta Deshmukh ticks all the boxes right when it comes to being the most popular R.J. in Pune. She is seen raising her voice on many popular topics with her show Puniyachi Talkerwadi. Recently, she raised the issue of stigma around sex or condoms. She shared an Instagram reel talking about the subject.

The reel starts with Amruta talking about how she shares a lot of interesting videos for the entertainment of the audience. This time, besides entertainment, she has brought up an issue regarding public safety. Amruta then talks about how youth are seen with a lot of weird expressions whenever they mention words like sex, condoms etc. According to The Beloved actress, people should not shy away from conversations about these subjects.

Amruta said that it was extremely important to regularly engage in conversations about sexual health.

Amruta’s fans were delighted to see her raise awareness about such an important topic. One user wrote partners should be concerned about each other’s sexual health. According to this Insta user, sexual health also has a major effect on emotional health. Keeping these aspects in mind, it is highly important that people don’t shy away from talking about sexual health, he said.

Another Insta user wrote that today’s generation needs to know about these topics. Rest admired the way Amruta articulated her views.

Apart from these socially informative topics, Amruta also brings forward some entertaining stories from actors’ lives. Some time back, she had a conversation with actor Lalit Prabhakar on her show Puniyachi Talkerwadi.

Lalit described how he had to apply to several colleges for engineering. He got admission in one, but due to sheer bad luck the admission counter had closed at the last moment. Still, Lalit went on to pursue engineering from B.K. Birla Night College Kalyan.

Apart from this stint as a radio jockey, Amruta was last seen in the film Sweety Satarkar.

