Actress Amruta Khanvilkar Looks Breathtaking in Her Latest Photo Shoot

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar has recently shared a series of stunning pictures, on Instagram, from her latest photo shoot in Puducherry. She is looking hot in a printed mini dress paired with white heels. The actress has opted for bold eye makeup with a small pair of white earrings. Amruta has kept her hair open, which is making her look even sensual, and she has posted these pictures in three sets.

Advertisement

In the first post she has written in the caption, “Bringing you all the colours from #pondicherry". Amruta has captioned the second post as “Colours and deliciousness all the way from #pondicherry". Sharing the last set of photographs she has written “pondicherrypromtion". The actress has also given credits for her dress, style, makeup and hair style.

Advertisement

Amruta works in both the Marathi and Hindi industry. She remains quite active on social media and often shares updates about her work. She keeps posting her pictures, reels, dance videos and other interesting content on her Instagram handle. Amruta’s much awaited Marathi film Pondicherry will be released on February 25.

All the actors including Amruta are very busy and completely engrossed in the promotion of this movie. The trailer was released a few days ago and it looks interesting. Amruta shared the trailer on her Instagram handle as well. The speciality of this movie is that it has been completely shot on a smartphone. Directed by Sachin Kundalkar, the film features Sai Tamhankar, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Neena Kulkarni, Gaurav Ghatnekar and Tanmay Kulkarni in important roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.