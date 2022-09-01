Actress Amulya Shares Cute Photo Of Her Twin Sons On Ganesh Chaturthi

Kannada Actress Amulya and his husband Jagadish recently entered into parenthood. The couple was blessed with twins this year in March. The actress frequently shares pictures of her kids on social media. On the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi, on August 31, she shared a photo of the twins on Instagram and wished everyone. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Happy Ganesha Chaturthi to you from the little Ganapas of our house".

In the picture, the kids are twinning in formals with a white shirt, blue checked half pants, and a matching bow tie. They also wore black caps and brown socks. The picture went viral in no time. Fans appreciated the post and shared heart emojis in the comment box.

On June 12, Amulya shared the first glimpse of her twins. She shared a photo of herself and showed the feet of her babies. She captioned the photo “Blessed". One of the users wrote, “God bless you both". A second user said, “Lots of love to you all."

In 2017, Amulya got married to Jagdish, who comes from a political family. After her marriage she has mostly remained away from acting.

On the professional front, Amulya made her debut as a child artist in the early 2000s and appeared in a lead role in 2007 in the movie Cheluvina Chittara. The movie was the official remake of the Tamil film Kaadhal. But, she is best known for her commercially successful films like Chaitrada Chandrama, Naanu Nanna Kanasu, and Shravani Subramanya.

