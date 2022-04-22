Actress Anikha Surendran Looks Adorable in Yellow Saree, See Pics

Actress Anikha Surendran surely knows how to make heads turn. The beautiful actress never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her amazing performances and glamourous looks. Anikha has again set the internet on fire in her new saree look. The young actress, who started her career as a child artiste with the Malayalam film Kadha Thudarunnu has grown into a beautiful young lady and the latest photos of Anikha is the proof.

Anikha looks mesmerising in a mustard yellow saree from the label Bloom by Priyanka Prabhakar. The actress, who is all set to bid goodbye to her school life, chose to wear the yellow saree with a white blouse for her farewell. Keeping it simple and elegant, she just wore oxidised bangles in both hands with a chain around her neck. She kept her makeup simple with bold red lips.

Fans loved her new look and called her pretty, adorable and beautiful. They didn’t leave a chance to shower love on the actress’ photo. One of the users on Instagram commented, “Gorgeous in every look." Various other users filled the comments section with heart and smiley emoticons.

This isn’t the first time Anikha impresses her fans by wearing a saree. Recently, she posted another photo of herself in a white polka dot saree. Kissing the sun on a beach, Anikha looked like fire in this new avatar. Anikha is called baby Nayanthara by her fans because of her cuteness.

On the professional front, she is going to be seen next in Seenu Ramasamy’s Maamanithan. The film is currently under post-production and is slated to release this year.

